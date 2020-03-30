In part 4 of a 10 segment series detailing stress reducing activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, Air University presents this option: take time to relax.
Date Taken:
|03.30.2020
Date Posted:
|03.30.2020 15:28
Category:
|Series
Video ID:
|744935
VIRIN:
|200330-F-VZ654-001
Filename:
|DOD_107747487
Length:
|00:00:30
Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COVID-19 Stress Commercial: Part 4, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
