Angling for Focus: 1CTCS Airman recenters using rod, line (BROLL)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/744929" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Russ Scalf, 1st Combat Camera Squadron, standards and evaluation superintendent, discusses how fishing provides him the ability to be at his spiritual best so he can be at his operational best while accomplishing the Air Force mission, March 27, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)