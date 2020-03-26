Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Angling for Focus: 1CTCS Airman recenters using rod, line (BROLL)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Drzazgowski 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Russ Scalf, 1st Combat Camera Squadron, standards and evaluation superintendent, discusses how fishing provides him the ability to be at his spiritual best so he can be at his operational best while accomplishing the Air Force mission, March 27, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 14:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744929
    VIRIN: 200327-F-OF524-7002
    Filename: DOD_107747460
    Length: 00:14:40
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Angling for Focus: 1CTCS Airman recenters using rod, line (BROLL), by SSgt Christopher Drzazgowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fishing
    1CTCS
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    Comprehensive Airman Fitness
    CAF
    Russ Scalf
    Chris Drzazgowski
    3N0X6

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT