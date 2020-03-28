Col. Randy Oakland, 39th Air Baes Wing commander, addresses families about precautions being taken at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey to reduce the threat of COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2020 14:43
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|744925
|VIRIN:
|200328-F-HU417-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107747452
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|ADANA, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 39 ABW commander addresses families of COVID-19 precautions, by TSgt Christopher Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT