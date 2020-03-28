Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39 ABW commander addresses families of COVID-19 precautions

    ADANA, 1, TURKEY

    03.28.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Holmes 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Randy Oakland, 39th Air Baes Wing commander, addresses families about precautions being taken at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey to reduce the threat of COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 14:43
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744925
    VIRIN: 200328-F-HU417-1001
    Filename: DOD_107747452
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: ADANA, 1, TR 
    This work, 39 ABW commander addresses families of COVID-19 precautions, by TSgt Christopher Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    39 ABW

