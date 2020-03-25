Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    When a Cargo Plane Saves Lives

    FORT. BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    Sometimes, a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III airlifter can be just what the doctor ordered to help prevent the spread of Ebola virus disease. In August 2019, the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) responded to a request from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to assist in transporting a bulk quantity of the Ebola vaccine material from Germany to Pennsylvania. Because of DTRA’s partnership with BARDA, the C-17 transported bulk vaccine material — on time — from Germany to Pennsylvania (see Figures 1–3). DTRA helped avert a disruption in facility schedules and assured that 100,000 doses of the Ebola vaccine could be available for people in the DRC.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 13:54
    Category: Package
    Location: FORT. BELVOIR, VA, US
    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    United States Air Force
    Democratic Republic of the Congo
    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    Ebola
    Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority

