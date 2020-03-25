Sometimes, a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III airlifter can be just what the doctor ordered to help prevent the spread of Ebola virus disease. In August 2019, the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) responded to a request from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to assist in transporting a bulk quantity of the Ebola vaccine material from Germany to Pennsylvania. Because of DTRA’s partnership with BARDA, the C-17 transported bulk vaccine material — on time — from Germany to Pennsylvania (see Figures 1–3). DTRA helped avert a disruption in facility schedules and assured that 100,000 doses of the Ebola vaccine could be available for people in the DRC.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2020 13:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|744922
|VIRIN:
|200330-A-AB123-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_107747434
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|FORT. BELVOIR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, When a Cargo Plane Saves Lives, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT