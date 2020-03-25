When a Cargo Plane Saves Lives

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sometimes, a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III airlifter can be just what the doctor ordered to help prevent the spread of Ebola virus disease. In August 2019, the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) responded to a request from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to assist in transporting a bulk quantity of the Ebola vaccine material from Germany to Pennsylvania. Because of DTRA’s partnership with BARDA, the C-17 transported bulk vaccine material — on time — from Germany to Pennsylvania (see Figures 1–3). DTRA helped avert a disruption in facility schedules and assured that 100,000 doses of the Ebola vaccine could be available for people in the DRC.