Personal Protection Equipment Arrives at JFK International Airport

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/744913" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Queens, NY, March 29, 2020--A commercial carrier landed at John F. Kennedy airport carrying gloves, gowns and masks for distribution in the hardest-hit states battling to care for coronavirus patients. The first plane, funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will distribute most of the supplies in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. K.C. Wilsey/FEMA