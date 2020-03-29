Queens, NY, March 29, 2020--A commercial carrier landed at John F. Kennedy airport carrying gloves, gowns and masks for distribution in the hardest-hit states battling to care for coronavirus patients. The first plane, funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will distribute most of the supplies in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. K.C. Wilsey/FEMA
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2020 13:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744913
|VIRIN:
|200329-O-KW201-217
|Filename:
|DOD_107747354
|Length:
|00:08:40
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Personal Protection Equipment Arrives at JFK International Airport, by Kenneth Wilsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
