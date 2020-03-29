Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Personal Protection Equipment Arrives at JFK International Airport

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2020

    Video by Kenneth Wilsey 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency

    Queens, NY, March 29, 2020--A commercial carrier landed at John F. Kennedy airport carrying gloves, gowns and masks for distribution in the hardest-hit states battling to care for coronavirus patients. The first plane, funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will distribute most of the supplies in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. K.C. Wilsey/FEMA

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 13:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744913
    VIRIN: 200329-O-KW201-217
    Filename: DOD_107747354
    Length: 00:08:40
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Personal Protection Equipment Arrives at JFK International Airport, by Kenneth Wilsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    delivery
    NY
    FEMA
    PPE
    gloves
    supplies
    JFK
    Region 2
    2020
    Atlas Air
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    DR4480

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT