DFAC COVID-19 Countermeasures

The 100th Force Support Squadron has taken measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while continuing to feed the Airmen on RAF Mildenhall.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2020 13:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|744900
|VIRIN:
|200326-F-QK476-172
|Filename:
|DOD_107747307
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
