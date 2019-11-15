Keeping Your Cool: The Thermal Management System

Impermeable protective suits prevent chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) hazards from touching the skin but they also retain heat which has been a concern of the Department of Defense (DoD) for some time. The heat retention makes the warfighter vulnerable to heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Industry researchers, with support from Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), have developed the Personal Thermal Management System (PTMS) to actively cool warfighters wearing protective suits.
