Keeping Your Cool: The Thermal Management System

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/744884" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Impermeable protective suits prevent chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) hazards from touching the skin but they also retain heat which has been a concern of the Department of Defense (DoD) for some time. The heat retention makes the warfighter vulnerable to heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Industry researchers, with support from Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), have developed the Personal Thermal Management System (PTMS) to actively cool warfighters wearing protective suits.