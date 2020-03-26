Various platforms, such as the 79th Rescue Squadron and the 55th Rescue Squadron, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base participated in the Combat Search and Rescue Exercise.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2020 12:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|744868
|VIRIN:
|200326-F-CL785-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107747081
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CSARTF Exercise (March 2020), by Amn Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
