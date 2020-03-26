Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy All Hands: Message to the Fleet

    FT. MEADE, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Kevin Dawson 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas B. Modly delivers a message to the fleet about COVID-19.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy All Hands: Message to the Fleet, by Kevin Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Virus
    Defense Media Activity
    Navy
    Sailor
    Modly
    COVID-19
    MARDMACOVID19

