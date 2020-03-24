Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19 and Pets (TV Pkg2, NO GRAPHICS)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    03.24.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    Maj. Renee Krebs, Deputy Director Veterinary Medical Center Europe, answers questions concerning COVID-19 and pets.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 09:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744850
    VIRIN: 200324-N-FO714-095
    Filename: DOD_107746866
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 and Pets (TV Pkg2, NO GRAPHICS), by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    COVID-19
    COVID19EUCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT