Maj. Renee Krebs, Deputy Director Veterinary Medical Center Europe, answers questions concerning COVID-19 and pets, its impact on veterinary treatment facilities and services being offered.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2020 09:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|744848
|VIRIN:
|200324-N-FO714-897
|Filename:
|DOD_107746862
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COVID-19 Pet Information (SM), by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT