Isolation can lead to higher stress levels. Lt. Col. Brent Donmoyer, Medical Director for the Addictions Medicine Clinic at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, gives some tips on how service members and their families can cope in a healthy way during these times.
Title: Lt. Col. Brent Donmoyer
Medical Director, Addictions Medicine Clinic
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2020 09:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|744843
|VIRIN:
|200326-A-HK139-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107746845
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Covid-19 Behavioral Health Readiness, by SPC Kyle Edwards and SPC Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT