    Covid-19 Behavioral Health Readiness

    GERMANY

    03.26.2020

    Video by Spc. Kyle Edwards and Spc. Catessa Palone

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    Isolation can lead to higher stress levels. Lt. Col. Brent Donmoyer, Medical Director for the Addictions Medicine Clinic at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, gives some tips on how service members and their families can cope in a healthy way during these times.

    Title: Lt. Col. Brent Donmoyer
    Medical Director, Addictions Medicine Clinic

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 09:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744843
    VIRIN: 200326-A-HK139-001
    Filename: DOD_107746845
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: DE
