Covid-19 Behavioral Health Readiness

Isolation can lead to higher stress levels. Lt. Col. Brent Donmoyer, Medical Director for the Addictions Medicine Clinic at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, gives some tips on how service members and their families can cope in a healthy way during these times.



Title: Lt. Col. Brent Donmoyer

Medical Director, Addictions Medicine Clinic