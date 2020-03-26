Ramstein AFB Technical Librarian Jada Jones discusses the many online offerings their website and Facebook page have to offer while the library is closed during COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2020 09:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|DE
This work, Ramstien Library Online Options, by CPL Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
