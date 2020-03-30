Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland Pfalz helped the Defense Commissary Agency and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service install 'sneeze guards' at two locations March 27. The efforts continues a multifaceted approach to prevention the garrison has taken since the outset of the Coronavirus crisis.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2020 05:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|744832
|VIRIN:
|200330-D-SK857-722
|Filename:
|DOD_107746767
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Garrison preventive measures nothing to 'sneeze' at, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT