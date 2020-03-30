Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Garrison preventive measures nothing to 'sneeze' at

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    03.30.2020

    Video by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland Pfalz helped the Defense Commissary Agency and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service install 'sneeze guards' at two locations March 27. The efforts continues a multifaceted approach to prevention the garrison has taken since the outset of the Coronavirus crisis.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 05:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744832
    VIRIN: 200330-D-SK857-722
    Filename: DOD_107746767
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Garrison preventive measures nothing to 'sneeze' at, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    Prevention
    AAFES
    DECA
    Kaiserslautern
    RheinlandPfalz
    StrongEurope
    Coronavirus
    COVID19
    COVID19EUCOM
    COVID19b

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT