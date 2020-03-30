Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19

    VICENZA, ITALY

    03.30.2020

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 taken at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Mar. 30, 2020. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 04:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 744828
    VIRIN: 200330-A-DO858-0001
    Filename: DOD_107746705
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

