Measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 taken at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Mar. 30, 2020. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2020 04:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|744828
|VIRIN:
|200330-A-DO858-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107746705
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT