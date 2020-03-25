Marines with 1/6 conduct Pointman Reaction Course

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, attached to 3rd Marine Division, conduct the Pointman Reaction Course on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 25, 2020. The course tests leadership and communication skills while maneuvering in a challenging jungle environment and firing upon targets of varying distances. This training ensures the Marines are able to maintain efficiency in warfighting skills, as well as readiness to respond to regional contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Timothy Hernandez)