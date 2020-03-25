Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with 1/6 conduct Pointman Reaction Course

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.25.2020

    Video by Cpl. Timothy Hernandez 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, attached to 3rd Marine Division, conduct the Pointman Reaction Course on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 25, 2020. The course tests leadership and communication skills while maneuvering in a challenging jungle environment and firing upon targets of varying distances. This training ensures the Marines are able to maintain efficiency in warfighting skills, as well as readiness to respond to regional contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Timothy Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 06:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744824
    VIRIN: 200325-M-TV413-575
    Filename: DOD_107746666
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with 1/6 conduct Pointman Reaction Course, by Cpl Timothy Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    okinawa
    USMC
    3rd Marine Division
    camp hansen
    live-fire
    1/6
    infantry
    1st battalion
    6th marines
    jungle
    warfighting
    pointman
    basic infantry skills
    JWTC Jungle Warfare Training Center
    COVID19a

