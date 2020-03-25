Marines with 1/6 conduct Pointman Reaction Course

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, attached to 3rd Marine Division, conduct the Pointman Reaction Course on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 25, 2020. The course tests leadership and communication skills while maneuvering in a challenging jungle environment and firing upon targets of varying distances. This training ensures the Marines are able to maintain efficiency in warfighting skills, as well as readiness to respond to regional contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Timothy Hernandez)
|03.25.2020
|03.30.2020 06:36
|Package
|744824
|200325-M-TV413-575
|DOD_107746666
|00:01:27
|OKINAWA, JP
