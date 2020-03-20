U.S. Army Soldiers with Task Force Spartan talk about what makes them proud to serve their nation on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. March, 2020.(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Trevor Cullen
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2020 03:04
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|744822
|VIRIN:
|200320-A-IP781-308
|Filename:
|DOD_107746648
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Women's History Month Soldier Spotlight, by SGT Trevor Cullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT