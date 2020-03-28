Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mk. 1 Patrol Boat, Riverine on static display at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2020

    Video by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    B-roll footage of a Vietnam War Era Mark 1 Patrol Boat, Riverine on static display aboard Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The footage was originally captured to support a short video segment to commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29th. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 03.28.2020
    Date Posted: 03.29.2020 20:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744792
    VIRIN: 200329-N-TG517-040
    Filename: DOD_107746410
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Hometown: HAMPTON ROADS PT, VA, US
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Hometown: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Vietnam War
    Naval History and Heritage Command
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Static Display
    Riverine Navy
    Brown Water Navy
    Patrol Boat Riverine

