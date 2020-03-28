B-roll footage of a Vietnam War Era Mark 1 Patrol Boat, Riverine on static display aboard Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The footage was originally captured to support a short video segment to commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29th. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2020 20:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744792
|VIRIN:
|200329-N-TG517-040
|Filename:
|DOD_107746410
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Hometown:
|HAMPTON ROADS PT, VA, US
|Hometown:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mk. 1 Patrol Boat, Riverine on static display at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story, by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
