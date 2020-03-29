Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen set up Federal Medical Station in Los Angeles

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2020

    Video by Crystal Housman 

    California National Guard

    Airmen from the California Air National Guard's 146th Airlift Wing set up a Federal Medical Station, March 29, 2020, inside the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, as part of California's statewide COVID-19 response effort. This is the third medical station site the Airmen have set up in the state. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2020
    Date Posted: 03.29.2020 19:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744787
    VIRIN: 200329-Z-FD650-1001
    Filename: DOD_107746366
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen set up Federal Medical Station in Los Angeles, by Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Los Angeles
    ANG
    California National Guard
    California Air National Guard
    California
    National Guard
    field hospital
    146th Airlift Wing
    HHS
    FMS
    Cal Guard
    146 AW
    COVID-19
    Covid19nationalguard
    146th Mission Support Group
    146th MSG
    Federal Medical Station
    virus response

