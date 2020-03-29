Airmen set up Federal Medical Station in Los Angeles

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/744787" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from the California Air National Guard's 146th Airlift Wing set up a Federal Medical Station, March 29, 2020, inside the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, as part of California's statewide COVID-19 response effort. This is the third medical station site the Airmen have set up in the state. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)