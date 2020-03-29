Airmen set up Federal Medical Station in Los Angeles

Airmen from the California Air National Guard's 146th Airlift Wing set up a Federal Medical Station, March 29, 2020, inside the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, as part of California's statewide COVID-19 response effort. This is the third medical station site the Airmen have set up in the state. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2020 19:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744787
|VIRIN:
|200329-Z-FD650-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107746366
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
