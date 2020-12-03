The crew of a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Barbers Point practices landings to the USCGC Kimball (WMSL 756) off Oahu, Hawaii, March 12, 2020. The cutter crew conducted workups and certifications to get the ship ready for operations after its initial arrival 2019 and dockside availability into 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard video by James Garland/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2020 16:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744780
|VIRIN:
|200512-G-GO214-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107746292
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USCGC Kimball (WMSL 756) helicopter operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
