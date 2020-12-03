USCGC Kimball (WMSL 756) helicopter operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/744780" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The crew of a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Barbers Point practices landings to the USCGC Kimball (WMSL 756) off Oahu, Hawaii, March 12, 2020. The cutter crew conducted workups and certifications to get the ship ready for operations after its initial arrival 2019 and dockside availability into 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard video by James Garland/Released)