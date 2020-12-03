Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USCGC Kimball (WMSL 756) helicopter operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    The crew of a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Barbers Point practices landings to the USCGC Kimball (WMSL 756) off Oahu, Hawaii, March 12, 2020. The cutter crew conducted workups and certifications to get the ship ready for operations after its initial arrival 2019 and dockside availability into 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard video by James Garland/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.29.2020 16:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744780
    VIRIN: 200512-G-GO214-1001
    Filename: DOD_107746292
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Kimball (WMSL 756) helicopter operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USCG
    NSC
    Helicopter

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT