Wounded Warrior Bn. chaplain records online devotional to fill social distance gap

U.S. Navy Lt. Aaron Bell, the chaplain for WWBn - West, records his first online devotional at the Wounded Warrior Battalion complex on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 27, 2020. Religious services have been cancelled on Camp Pendleton in response to the coronavirus outbreak and the need for social distancing. To continue their work in promoting service members’ spiritual fitness, many chaplains on base have started digital teleministries as a replacement for their normal services or congregations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anthony Alvarez)