    Wounded Warrior Bn. chaplain records online devotional to fill social distance gap

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Anthony Alvarez 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Navy Lt. Aaron Bell, the chaplain for WWBn - West, records his first online devotional at the Wounded Warrior Battalion complex on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 27, 2020. Religious services have been cancelled on Camp Pendleton in response to the coronavirus outbreak and the need for social distancing. To continue their work in promoting service members’ spiritual fitness, many chaplains on base have started digital teleministries as a replacement for their normal services or congregations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anthony Alvarez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.29.2020 17:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 744779
    VIRIN: 200327-M-GO712-1001
    Filename: DOD_107746290
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wounded Warrior Bn. chaplain records online devotional to fill social distance gap, by LCpl Anthony Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    Navy
    Marines
    Spiritual Fitness
    MCI-West
    Chaplains’ Corps
    Supporting the Warfighter
    Base Commissary
    Stewardship to the Surrounding Community

