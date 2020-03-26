Defense Health Agency recently released Q & A regarding COVID-19 testing, screening, quarantine, and isolation. Photos: Courtesy photos CDC, DHA, National Institute of Health.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2020 15:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|744774
|VIRIN:
|200326-F-TM683-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107746260
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COVID-19: What to Know, What to Do, by MSgt Amaani Lyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT