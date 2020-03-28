USAG Ansbach sets precautionary measures for COVID-19.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



USAG Ansbach creates guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on March 17, 2020. The precautions are setting an example for proper hygiene and social etiquette while the garrison deals with the virus. These guidelines will not only benefit service members and their families, but will also benefit the people in Germany.