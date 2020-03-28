USAG Ansbach creates guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on March 17, 2020. The precautions are setting an example for proper hygiene and social etiquette while the garrison deals with the virus. These guidelines will not only benefit service members and their families, but will also benefit the people in Germany.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2020 15:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|744770
|VIRIN:
|200328-A-NG416-379
|Filename:
|DOD_107746214
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|KATTERBACH KASERNE, DE
This work, USAG Ansbach sets precautionary measures for COVID-19., by PFC Hunter Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
