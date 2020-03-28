Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAG Ansbach sets precautionary measures for COVID-19.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KATTERBACH KASERNE, GERMANY

    03.28.2020

    Video by Pfc. Hunter Garcia 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    USAG Ansbach creates guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on March 17, 2020. The precautions are setting an example for proper hygiene and social etiquette while the garrison deals with the virus. These guidelines will not only benefit service members and their families, but will also benefit the people in Germany.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2020
    Date Posted: 03.29.2020 15:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744770
    VIRIN: 200328-A-NG416-379
    Filename: DOD_107746214
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: KATTERBACH KASERNE, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Ansbach sets precautionary measures for COVID-19., by PFC Hunter Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    12th Cab
    USArmy
    USAG Ansbach
    Katterbach Kaserne
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT