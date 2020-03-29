Lt. Col. Steve Cuneio, 23d Wing chaplain, discusses loneliness during the COVID-19 pandemic and calls for increased social connection in a time of physical distancing.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2020 12:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|744766
|VIRIN:
|200329-F-HB610-780
|Filename:
|DOD_107746152
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Thought of the Day: Loneliness, by A1C Taryn Butler and SrA Hayden Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT