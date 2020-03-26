Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Longevity of COVID-19

    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Navy           

    Video animation discussing the longevity of COVID-19 on various surfaces. (Produced by Navy Production, Defense Media Activity)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.29.2020 11:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 744764
    VIRIN: 200326-N-NO101-0004
    Filename: DOD_107746118
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: US
    TAGS

    COVID-19
    COVID

