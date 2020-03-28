Multimedia production amplifying President of the United States, Donald J. Trump during the departure ceremony for the Military Sealift Command, Hospital Ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), March 28th, 2020, in Norfolk, Va. (Produced by Austin Rooney, Navy Production, Defense Media Activity)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2020 11:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|744763
|VIRIN:
|200328-N-RT381-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107746117
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USNS Comfort Departs Norfolk, Va., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
