Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USNS Comfort Departs Norfolk, Va.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Navy           

    Multimedia production amplifying President of the United States, Donald J. Trump during the departure ceremony for the Military Sealift Command, Hospital Ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), March 28th, 2020, in Norfolk, Va. (Produced by Austin Rooney, Navy Production, Defense Media Activity)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2020
    Date Posted: 03.29.2020 11:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 744763
    VIRIN: 200328-N-RT381-001
    Filename: DOD_107746117
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Comfort Departs Norfolk, Va., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NavyHospitalShipsCOVID19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT