MDARNG Chaplains Organized COVID-19 Response Team to Distribute Food to Baltimore Community

Maryland Army National Guard chaplains organized a COVID-19 response team to help City of Refuge Baltimore, a non-profit organization, distribute food to members of the Baltimore community on March 26, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Michael Davis Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2020 10:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|744761
|VIRIN:
|200326-Z-XH589-968
|Filename:
|DOD_107746099
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|BROOKLYN, MD, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
