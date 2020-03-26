Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MDARNG Chaplains Organized COVID-19 Response Team to Distribute Food to Baltimore Community

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BROOKLYN, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Michael Davis 

    Maryland National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Maryland Army National Guard chaplains organized a COVID-19 response team to help City of Refuge Baltimore, a non-profit organization, distribute food to members of the Baltimore community on March 26, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Michael Davis Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.29.2020 10:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744761
    VIRIN: 200326-Z-XH589-968
    Filename: DOD_107746099
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: BROOKLYN, MD, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Maryland National Guard
    MDNGCovid19Response
    Maryland Army National Guard chaplains
    Maryland National Guard chaplains

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT