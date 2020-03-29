Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Barry: Ready, Lethal, Reliable

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.29.2020

    Video by Ensign Sam Hardgrove 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    200329-N-NK931-0001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 29, 2020) The Arleigh
    Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) conducts
    operations in the Philippine Sea. Barry is underway conducting
    operations in the Indo-Pacific region while assigned to Destroyer
    Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and
    the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Video by
    Ensign Samuel Hardgrove)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2020
    Date Posted: 03.29.2020 01:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 744752
    VIRIN: 200329-N-NK931-0001
    Filename: DOD_107746027
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Barry: Ready, Lethal, Reliable, by ENS Sam Hardgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS BARRY DDG 52 SM-2 missile gun live fire shoot ready reliable lethal 7th fleet ctf70 ctf 70 fines

