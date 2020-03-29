USS Barry: Ready, Lethal, Reliable

200329-N-NK931-0001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 29, 2020) The Arleigh
Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) conducts
operations in the Philippine Sea. Barry is underway conducting
operations in the Indo-Pacific region while assigned to Destroyer
Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and
the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Video by
Ensign Samuel Hardgrove)
