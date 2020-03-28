Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgia Air National Guard medical professionals respond to COVID-19 response effort

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2020

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    Medical professionals from the 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, prepare to deploy to regional medical facilities throughout Georgia to assist the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency with the COVID-19 response effort, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 28, 2020. Lt. Col. Stephen Baffic, commander of the 116th Medical Group (MDG), Detachment 1, and Chief Master Sgt. Victor Connor, superintendent of the 116th MDG, Detachment 1, brief personnel during their preparations. Tech. Sgt. Natalie White, a noncommissioned officer in charge of bioenvironmental engineering for the 116th MDG, conducts a surgical mask and respirator fit test on Staff Sgt. Antoinette Murphy, a health management services technician with the 116th MDG. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2020
    Date Posted: 03.29.2020 00:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744751
    VIRIN: 200328-Z-XI378-2001
    Filename: DOD_107746009
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia Air National Guard medical professionals respond to COVID-19 response effort, by SMSgt Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19

