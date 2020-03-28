Georgia Air National Guard medical professionals respond to COVID-19 response effort

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Medical professionals from the 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, prepare to deploy to regional medical facilities throughout Georgia to assist the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency with the COVID-19 response effort, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 28, 2020. Lt. Col. Stephen Baffic, commander of the 116th Medical Group (MDG), Detachment 1, and Chief Master Sgt. Victor Connor, superintendent of the 116th MDG, Detachment 1, brief personnel during their preparations. Tech. Sgt. Natalie White, a noncommissioned officer in charge of bioenvironmental engineering for the 116th MDG, conducts a surgical mask and respirator fit test on Staff Sgt. Antoinette Murphy, a health management services technician with the 116th MDG. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)