Medical professionals from the 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, prepare to deploy to regional medical facilities throughout Georgia to assist the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency with the COVID-19 response effort, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 28, 2020. Lt. Col. Stephen Baffic, commander of the 116th Medical Group (MDG), Detachment 1, and Chief Master Sgt. Victor Connor, superintendent of the 116th MDG, Detachment 1, brief personnel during their preparations. Tech. Sgt. Natalie White, a noncommissioned officer in charge of bioenvironmental engineering for the 116th MDG, conducts a surgical mask and respirator fit test on Staff Sgt. Antoinette Murphy, a health management services technician with the 116th MDG. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)
Date Taken:
|03.28.2020
Date Posted:
|03.29.2020 00:09
Category:
|B-Roll
VIRIN:
|200328-Z-XI378-2001
Length:
|00:03:13
Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
This work, Georgia Air National Guard medical professionals respond to COVID-19 response effort, by SMSgt Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
