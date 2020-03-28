Vietnam War Veterans Day Segment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/744750" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

March 29th is Vietnam War Veterans Day, one of six military centered national commemorations that honor the service of military service members. This video was produced using b-roll footage captured of the Mark 1 Patrol Boat, Riverine at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story, archived footage and still images, and b-roll footage of the new exhibit "The Ten-Thousand Day War at Sea: The U.S. Navy in Vietnam, 1950-1975." The exhbit is on display at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum in Norfolk, Virgina. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).