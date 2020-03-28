Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Vietnam War Veterans Day Segment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2020

    Video by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    March 29th is Vietnam War Veterans Day, one of six military centered national commemorations that honor the service of military service members. This video was produced using b-roll footage captured of the Mark 1 Patrol Boat, Riverine at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story, archived footage and still images, and b-roll footage of the new exhibit "The Ten-Thousand Day War at Sea: The U.S. Navy in Vietnam, 1950-1975." The exhbit is on display at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum in Norfolk, Virgina. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2020
    Date Posted: 03.28.2020 23:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744750
    VIRIN: 200328-N-TG517-030
    Filename: DOD_107746008
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vietnam War Veterans Day Segment, by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hampton Roads
    Navy Heritage
    U.S Navy
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Naval History
    JEB Little Creek-Fort Story
    Vietnam War Commemoration
    757
    Forged by the Sea
    Vietnam War Veterans Day
    At the Helm
    Patrol Boat Riverine

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT