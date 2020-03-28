March 29th is Vietnam War Veterans Day, one of six military centered national commemorations that honor the service of military service members. This video was produced using b-roll footage captured of the Mark 1 Patrol Boat, Riverine at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story, archived footage and still images, and b-roll footage of the new exhibit "The Ten-Thousand Day War at Sea: The U.S. Navy in Vietnam, 1950-1975." The exhbit is on display at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum in Norfolk, Virgina. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2020 23:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|744750
|VIRIN:
|200328-N-TG517-030
|Filename:
|DOD_107746008
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Vietnam War Veterans Day Segment, by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
