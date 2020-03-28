Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Coast Guard, good Samaritan assist vessel taking on water near Sitka, Alaska

    JUNEAU, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Melissa McKenzie 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    The Coast Guard, good Samaritan assist vessel taking on water near Sitka, Alaska, March 28, 2020. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka delivered a dewatering pump to fishing vessel Tamarack taking on water approximately 35 miles west of Sitka. The crew of Tamarack utilized the dewatering pump to stop the flooding. U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy Coast Guard Air Station Sitka.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2020
    Date Posted: 03.28.2020 22:00
    Category:
    Video ID: 744748
    VIRIN: 280320-G-MT091-001
    Filename: DOD_107745964
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: JUNEAU, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Coast Guard, good Samaritan assist vessel taking on water near Sitka, Alaska, by PO2 Melissa McKenzie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard
    Coast Guard Air Station Sitka
    Fishing Vessel Tamarack

