The Coast Guard, good Samaritan assist vessel taking on water near Sitka, Alaska, March 28, 2020. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka delivered a dewatering pump to fishing vessel Tamarack taking on water approximately 35 miles west of Sitka. The crew of Tamarack utilized the dewatering pump to stop the flooding. U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy Coast Guard Air Station Sitka.
|03.28.2020
|03.28.2020 22:00
|744748
|280320-G-MT091-001
|DOD_107745964
|00:01:08
|JUNEAU, AK, US
|2
|0
|0
|0
This work, The Coast Guard, good Samaritan assist vessel taking on water near Sitka, Alaska, by PO2 Melissa McKenzie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
