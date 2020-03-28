NORAD & USNORTHCOM Commander Answers COVID-19 Questions

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



General Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, the commander of both the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command answers media questions about the Defense Department’s role in supporting FEMA and the command’s plan to combat COVID-19.



For more information or to schedule a live interview, contact the NORAD & USNORTHCOM Public Affairs Office at (719) 554-6889.