    NORAD & USNORTHCOM Commander Answers COVID-19 Questions

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2020

    General Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, the commander of both the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command answers media questions about the Defense Department’s role in supporting FEMA and the command’s plan to combat COVID-19.

    For more information or to schedule a live interview, contact the NORAD & USNORTHCOM Public Affairs Office at (719) 554-6889.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2020
    Date Posted: 03.28.2020 21:13
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 744747
    VIRIN: 200328-D-ZZ999-791
    Filename: DOD_107745956
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    COVID-19

