General Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, the commander of both the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command answers media questions about the Defense Department’s role in supporting FEMA and the command’s plan to combat COVID-19.
For more information or to schedule a live interview, contact the NORAD & USNORTHCOM Public Affairs Office at (719) 554-6889.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2020 21:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|744747
|VIRIN:
|200328-D-ZZ999-791
|Filename:
|DOD_107745956
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NORAD & USNORTHCOM Commander Answers COVID-19 Questions, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
