    Maryland National Guard Establishes Federal Medical Station

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2020

    Video by Spc. Christina Chang and Sgt. Elise Moore

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers work with local, state, and
    federal partners to establish a Federal Medical Station as an
    alternate medical facility at the Baltimore Convention Center in
    Baltimore, Maryland, on March 28, 2020. This site will start with 250
    beds supporting the state’s effort to vastly expand available hospital
    bed space to accommodate people suffering from COVID-19. More than
    2,000 Maryland National Guard members are activated to support
    Maryland’s response to COVID-19. The MDNG is working in close
    coordination with many agencies to support civil authorities to
    augment civil agency capabilities. MDNG capabilities include medical
    augmentation, transportation support, food distribution, and more.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2020
    Date Posted: 03.28.2020 17:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744738
    VIRIN: 200328-A-KE130-495
    Filename: DOD_107745841
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland National Guard Establishes Federal Medical Station, by SPC Christina Chang and SGT Elise Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MDNG
    COVID-19
    MDNGCovid19Response
    COVID19NationalGuard

