Maryland National Guard Establishes Federal Medical Station

Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers work with local, state, and
federal partners to establish a Federal Medical Station as an
alternate medical facility at the Baltimore Convention Center in
Baltimore, Maryland, on March 28, 2020. This site will start with 250
beds supporting the state’s effort to vastly expand available hospital
bed space to accommodate people suffering from COVID-19. More than
2,000 Maryland National Guard members are activated to support
Maryland’s response to COVID-19. The MDNG is working in close
coordination with many agencies to support civil authorities to
augment civil agency capabilities. MDNG capabilities include medical
augmentation, transportation support, food distribution, and more.
03.28.2020
03.28.2020
|B-Roll
|744738
|200328-A-KE130-495
|DOD_107745841
|00:01:37
BALTIMORE, MD, US
