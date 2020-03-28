Maryland National Guard Establishes Federal Medical Station

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers work with local, state, and

federal partners to establish a Federal Medical Station as an

alternate medical facility at the Baltimore Convention Center in

Baltimore, Maryland, on March 28, 2020. This site will start with 250

beds supporting the state’s effort to vastly expand available hospital

bed space to accommodate people suffering from COVID-19. More than

2,000 Maryland National Guard members are activated to support

Maryland’s response to COVID-19. The MDNG is working in close

coordination with many agencies to support civil authorities to

augment civil agency capabilities. MDNG capabilities include medical

augmentation, transportation support, food distribution, and more.