Los Angeles Native Serves Aboard Hospital Ship USNS Mercy

200328-N-FK318-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 26, 2020) Video multimedia piece on Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Armando Iniguez, a native of Los Angeles, aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19). Mercy deployed in support of the nation's COVID-19 response efforts, and will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. This allows shore base hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases. One of the Department of Defense's missions is Defense Support of Civil Authorities. DoD is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, as well as state, local and public health authorities in helping protect the health and safety of the American people. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Abigayle Lutz)
|03.28.2020
|03.28.2020 17:30
|Video Productions
|LOS ANGELES, US
