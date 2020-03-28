President Donald J. Trump Arrives at Naval Station Norfolk

200328-N-NX690-0001 NORFOLK, Va. (Mar. 28, 2020) President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, visits Naval Station Norfolk and the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), March 28, 2020. Comfort is preparing to deploy in support of the nation's COVID-19 response efforts and will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. This allows shore-based hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases. One of the Department of Defense's missions is Defense Support of Civil Authorities. DoD is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, as well as state, local and public health authorities in helping protect the health and safety of the American people. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua M. Tolbert)
|03.28.2020
|03.28.2020 18:47
|B-Roll
|744734
|200328-N-NX690-0001
|DOD_107745826
|00:04:02
|NORFOLK, US
