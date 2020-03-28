Service members of the Arizona National Guard assist in the restock of a local grocery store in Phoenix, Ariz. on March 28,2020. Soldiers and Airmen of the Arizona National Guard will continue to support the State of Arizona with surging the logistical capability.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2020 17:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744732
|VIRIN:
|200328-A-UE246-125
|Filename:
|DOD_107745784
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AZNG Assists in Restock of Local Grocery Store, by SPC Mykaela Martin, identified by DVIDS
