President Donald J. Trump and Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper speak to reporters in Norfolk, Va., before the Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort leaves to support the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts in New York City, March 28, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2020 15:51
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|744729
|Filename:
|DOD_107745725
|Length:
|00:26:48
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|31
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, President Trump Delivers Remarks at Naval Station Norfolk Send Off for USNS Comfort, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
