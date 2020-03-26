California Air National Guard assists with delivery of donated food to distribution centers

California Air National Guardsmen from the 146th Airlift Wing assist Foodbank SB, a hunger-relief non-profit organization, deliver food to distribution centers in the city of Santa Barbara to provide to families and those needing help gathering food, March 27, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nieko Carzis)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2020 15:26
|Category:
|Interviews
|Location:
|SANTA BARBARA, CA, US
