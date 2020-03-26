Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California Air National Guard assists with delivery of donated food to distribution centers

    SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Carzis 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    California Air National Guardsmen from the 146th Airlift Wing assist Foodbank SB, a hunger-relief non-profit organization, deliver food to distribution centers in the city of Santa Barbara to provide to families and those needing help gathering food, March 27, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nieko Carzis)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.28.2020 15:26
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 744725
    VIRIN: 200327-Z-QY689-0001
    Filename: DOD_107745710
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: SANTA BARBARA, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California Air National Guard assists with delivery of donated food to distribution centers, by TSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Air National Guard
    ANG
    California National Guard
    food distribution
    California Air National Guard
    humanitarian
    Santa Barbara
    146th Airlift Wing
    CALGUARD
    Channel Islands Air National Guard Station
    Hollywood Guard
    146AW
    CIANGS
    Coronavirus
    COVID19
    COVID19NATIONALGUARD
    FOODBANKSB

