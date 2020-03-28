President Donald J. Trump and Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper speak to reporters in Norfolk, Va., before the Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort leaves to support the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts in New York City, March 28, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2020 15:40
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|744724
|Filename:
|DOD_107745696
|Length:
|00:26:26
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|37
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, President, Defense Secretary Brief Reporters at USNS Comfort Departure, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT