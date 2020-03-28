Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President, Defense Secretary Brief Reporters at USNS Comfort Departure

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    President Donald J. Trump and Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper speak to reporters in Norfolk, Va., before the Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort leaves to support the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts in New York City, March 28, 2020.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2020
    Date Posted: 03.28.2020 15:40
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 744724
    Filename: DOD_107745696
    Length: 00:26:26
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
