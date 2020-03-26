The men and women of the United States Air Force put their lives on the line every day. In the face of this new adversity, we would like to extend a special thank you to those Air Commandos who continue to put themselves on the front lines of this new battle, keeping Cannon mission ready.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2020 14:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|744723
|VIRIN:
|200328-F-VK515-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107745670
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|CANNON AFB, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Thank You, by Amn Christopher Storer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT