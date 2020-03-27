Connecticut Air National Guard constructs mobile shelters in support of COVID-19 response (B-Roll)

Airmen from the 103rd Civil Engineer Squadron set up two Alaskan Small Shelter Systems at the Newington VA Clinic in Newington, Connecticut March 27, 2020. Connecticut Air National Guard Airmen constructed these shelters with environmental control units, power distribution panels, and power generation for potential patient use in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2020 10:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744707
|VIRIN:
|200328-Z-DY303-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107745607
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|NEWINGTON, CT, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
