    Connecticut Air National Guard constructs mobile shelters in support of COVID-19 response (Package)

    NEWINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Airmen from the 103rd Civil Engineer Squadron set up two Alaskan Small Shelter Systems at the Newington VA Clinic in Newington, Connecticut March 27, 2020. Connecticut Air National Guard Airmen constructed these shelters with environmental control units, power distributionpanels, and power generation for potential patient use in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.28.2020 10:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744706
    VIRIN: 200328-Z-DY403-002
    Filename: DOD_107745606
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: NEWINGTON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecticut Air National Guard constructs mobile shelters in support of COVID-19 response (Package), by SSgt Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    103rd Airlift Wing
    Connecticut Air National Guard
    103rd Civil Engineer Squadron
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard
    COVID19USAFFET

