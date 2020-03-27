Connecticut Air National Guard constructs mobile shelters in support of COVID-19 response (Package)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 103rd Civil Engineer Squadron set up two Alaskan Small Shelter Systems at the Newington VA Clinic in Newington, Connecticut March 27, 2020. Connecticut Air National Guard Airmen constructed these shelters with environmental control units, power distributionpanels, and power generation for potential patient use in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.