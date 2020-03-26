USFK Area IV Fire Dept. sanitizes Kelly Field on Camp Walker as a precaution to COVID-19 in the Republic of Korea. In an interview with Michael Diehl, Fire Chief, he explains the steps taken to protect the community. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Wesley Akers)
This work, B-Roll: USFK Area IV Fire Dept. Sanitizes Sports Field, by SPC Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS
