Follow the USAG Daegu safety team as they assist the community preventing the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hayden Hallman)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2020 04:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744698
|VIRIN:
|200317-A-NY675-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107745507
|Length:
|00:06:36
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll: USAG Daegu Safety Team During COVID-19 Outbreak, by SPC Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT