624th Regional Support Group Commander, Col. Athanasia Shinas, provides answers to questions from Reserve Citizen Airmen in Guam and Hawaii. The Commander's COVID-19 Question and Answer Session provides COVID-19 information from 624th RSG leadership to Reserve Citizen Airmen in the Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 22:15
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|744686
|VIRIN:
|200327-F-DF991-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107745428
|Length:
|00:08:27
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Commander's COVID-19 Question and Answer Session March 27, 2020, by Jerry Bynum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT