Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Commander's COVID-19 Question and Answer Session March 27, 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Video by Jerry Bynum 

    624th Regional Support Group Public Affairs Office

    624th Regional Support Group Commander, Col. Athanasia Shinas, provides answers to questions from Reserve Citizen Airmen in Guam and Hawaii. The Commander's COVID-19 Question and Answer Session provides COVID-19 information from 624th RSG leadership to Reserve Citizen Airmen in the Pacific.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 22:15
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 744686
    VIRIN: 200327-F-DF991-1001
    Filename: DOD_107745428
    Length: 00:08:27
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander's COVID-19 Question and Answer Session March 27, 2020, by Jerry Bynum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    624th Regional Support Group
    624th RSG
    reservecitizenairmen
    ReserveReady
    MakeItCount
    COVID19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT