60 MDG COVID-19 Efforts

00:09:28-2:13:09 Airmen from David Grant USAF Medical Center complete COVID-19 testing and processing protocols, March 25, 2020, for personnel based at Travis Air Force Base, California.



02;13;10 - 03;37;08 Medical personnel from the 60th Medical Group complete their respective mission sets during COVID-19 mitigation efforts, March 25, 2020 at Travis Air Force Base, California. Travis AFB is home to David Grant USAF Medical Center, the largest medical facility in the United States Air Force, which provides care for over 130,000 active duty military, dependents, veterans, and retirees.



(Portions of this video have been redacted for patient privacy purposes.)