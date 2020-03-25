Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    60 MDG COVID-19 Efforts

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Amy Younger 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    00:09:28-2:13:09 Airmen from David Grant USAF Medical Center complete COVID-19 testing and processing protocols, March 25, 2020, for personnel based at Travis Air Force Base, California.

    02;13;10 - 03;37;08 Medical personnel from the 60th Medical Group complete their respective mission sets during COVID-19 mitigation efforts, March 25, 2020 at Travis Air Force Base, California. Travis AFB is home to David Grant USAF Medical Center, the largest medical facility in the United States Air Force, which provides care for over 130,000 active duty military, dependents, veterans, and retirees.

    (Portions of this video have been redacted for patient privacy purposes.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 21:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744683
    VIRIN: 200327-F-UI914-001
    PIN: 94535
    Filename: DOD_107745367
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60 MDG COVID-19 Efforts, by SrA Amy Younger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Medical
    Travis Air Force Base
    Air Mobility Command
    Travis AFB
    AMC
    60th Air Mobility Wing
    60 AMW
    DGMC
    David Grant
    David Grant USAF Medical Center
    DHA
    60th Medical Group
    60 MDG
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    NCFHP2020
    COVID
    Defense Health Activity

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT