Maj. Gen. Alberto Rosende, commanding general, 63rd Readiness Division located at the Army Reserve Center in Mountain View, Calif., speaks to the Soldiers, Families, Civilians within the 63rd RD Seven-State Southwestern region of the U.S. on the resources available on the various 63rd RD social media platforms and website regarding the Corona virus (COVID-19).
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 20:56
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|744680
|VIRIN:
|200319-A-BX042-413
|PIN:
|234567
|Filename:
|DOD_107745361
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A message by Maj. Gen. Al Rosende on COVID-19, by Rosario Urquieta, identified by DVIDS
