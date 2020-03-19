Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A message by Maj. Gen. Al Rosende on COVID-19

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Video by Rosario Urquieta 

    63rd Readiness Division

    Maj. Gen. Alberto Rosende, commanding general, 63rd Readiness Division located at the Army Reserve Center in Mountain View, Calif., speaks to the Soldiers, Families, Civilians within the 63rd RD Seven-State Southwestern region of the U.S. on the resources available on the various 63rd RD social media platforms and website regarding the Corona virus (COVID-19).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 20:56
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A message by Maj. Gen. Al Rosende on COVID-19, by Rosario Urquieta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Army Reserve Ambassadors
    63rd RD
    coronavirus
    COVID19

  •   Download Video
