A message by Maj. Gen. Al Rosende on COVID-19

Maj. Gen. Alberto Rosende, commanding general, 63rd Readiness Division located at the Army Reserve Center in Mountain View, Calif., speaks to the Soldiers, Families, Civilians within the 63rd RD Seven-State Southwestern region of the U.S. on the resources available on the various 63rd RD social media platforms and website regarding the Corona virus (COVID-19).