Service members from the Arizona National Guard provide much needed logistical support to St. Mary's Food Bank March 27, 2020. The Arizona National Guard is proud to support the governor’s robust, integrated action plan to serve our local communities in light of the spread of COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 20:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744679
|VIRIN:
|200327-A-MN507-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107745308
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AZNG continue serving St. Mary's Food Bank, by SPC John Randall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT