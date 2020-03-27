Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG continue serving St. Mary's Food Bank

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Video by Spc. John Randall 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Service members from the Arizona National Guard provide much needed logistical support to St. Mary's Food Bank March 27, 2020. The Arizona National Guard is proud to support the governor’s robust, integrated action plan to serve our local communities in light of the spread of COVID-19.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 20:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744679
    VIRIN: 200327-A-MN507-1001
    Filename: DOD_107745308
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG continue serving St. Mary's Food Bank, by SPC John Randall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    service
    Arizona National Guard
    serve
    community
    why we serve
    AZNG
    COVID-19
    AZCV19

