Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ice Cold

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Team Minot Airmen from the 5th Civil Engineer Squadron perform various duties at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, March 19, 2020. (Video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 19:33
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 744676
    VIRIN: 200318-F-DJ826-662
    Filename: DOD_107745289
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ice Cold, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    flight line
    snow
    ice
    minot
    Air Force Base
    cold
    winter
    CE
    afb
    5th civil engineer squadron
    plow
    snowplow

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT