Team Minot Airmen from the 5th Civil Engineer Squadron perform various duties at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, March 19, 2020. (Video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 19:33
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|744676
|VIRIN:
|200318-F-DJ826-662
|Filename:
|DOD_107745289
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ice Cold, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT