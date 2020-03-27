Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNAFR on COVID-19: Stay Strong, Keep Winning

    UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chelsea Meiller 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    RADM Scott Jones, Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve, implores his Force to stay strong and keep winning during the COVID-19 pandemic. CNAFR continues to support warfighting, people, and the readiness of both. Keep Winning!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 19:27
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744674
    VIRIN: 200327-N-EF657-1001
    Filename: DOD_107745285
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNAFR on COVID-19: Stay Strong, Keep Winning, by PO2 Chelsea Meiller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FlyNavy

    • LEAVE A COMMENT